Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. 15,697,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,541,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 12.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

