Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 535,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

