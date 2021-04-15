Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $29.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 6,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,424. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.