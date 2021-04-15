Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $170.81. 9,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,836. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

