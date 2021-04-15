Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.12. 1,078,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,872. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

