Zacks: Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Plug Power stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

