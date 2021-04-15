Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

