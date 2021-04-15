Zacks: Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIOX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit