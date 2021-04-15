Zacks: Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIOX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

