Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.