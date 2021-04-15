Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.91 Million

Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $93.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.36 million and the highest is $96.40 million. Freshpet reported sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $431.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.71 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,015. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,553.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $175.54.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.