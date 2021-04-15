Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings per share of $2.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $174.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

