Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

