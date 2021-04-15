Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. XP posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XP.

Get XP alerts:

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,880. XP has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of XP by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XP by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,502 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $67,732,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of XP by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XP by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.