Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $96.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.80 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $68.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,126. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,968 shares of company stock valued at $683,426 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

