Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.38 Million

Analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post sales of $495.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the highest is $506.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.