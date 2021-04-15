Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 187,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,130. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

