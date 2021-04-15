Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 187,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,130. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit