Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Hold

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

