Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Hold

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.