Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) to Hold

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OBLG stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

