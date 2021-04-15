Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Hold

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,251. The company has a market cap of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

