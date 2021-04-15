Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FFBC stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 758,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 141,964 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.