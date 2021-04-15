Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

VEGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

VEGPF stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Vectura Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

