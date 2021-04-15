Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.05, but opened at $145.38. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $153.34, with a volume of 10,907 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

