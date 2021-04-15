Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.05, but opened at $145.38. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $153.34, with a volume of 10,907 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit