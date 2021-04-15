Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

ZNTL opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,884,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

