ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 31.7% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $70.14 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

