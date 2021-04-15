ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $34,466.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00270274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00750565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,966.65 or 0.99357185 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.00853002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.