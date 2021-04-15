ZINC Price Reaches $0.0319 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, ZINC has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $178,096.39 and approximately $877.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

