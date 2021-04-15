ZKSwap Hits One Day Volume of $46.46 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $636.73 million and $46.46 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.75 or 0.00743913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,617.89 or 0.99800394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.37 or 0.00866028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

