Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.93.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $192.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.17 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,829,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.