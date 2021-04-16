Agile Growth Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Agile Growth’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Agile Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

