Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.16 Million

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce sales of $227.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.98 million. WNS posted sales of $235.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 477.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $874,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

