Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

