Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

