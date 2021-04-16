Aphria (TSE:APHA) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.31.

APHA opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.49.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

