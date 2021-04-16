ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.39 ($31.05).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

