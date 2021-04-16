Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.39 ($7.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €6.53 ($7.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.62.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.