Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,626,521 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

