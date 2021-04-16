Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Insider Trevor Taylor Sells 2,776 Shares

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) insider Trevor Taylor sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total value of £8,827.68 ($11,533.42).

Shares of BILN stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.20. Billington Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 256 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a market cap of £41.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Billington alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.