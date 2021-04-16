Brokers Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$6.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.65. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.87.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

