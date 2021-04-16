Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $106.32, with a volume of 821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

