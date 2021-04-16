Comparing Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.4% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vectura Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.86%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -34.60% -28.47% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($1.11) -10.12 Vectura Group $227.68 million 3.80 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -35.75

Enlivex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vectura Group. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Vectura Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. Diseases, such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19, and various others reprogram macrophages out of homeostatic state. Its Allocetra has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as unmet medical needs, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with therapeutic agents. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a research collaboration with Yale Cancer Center for the assessment of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

