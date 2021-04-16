Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.