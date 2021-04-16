David Tilston Acquires 7,500 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider David Tilston bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.71 million and a P/E ratio of 59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SDI Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.33.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

