David Tilston Acquires 7,500 Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider David Tilston bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).
SDI stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.71 million and a P/E ratio of 59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SDI Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.33.
SDI Group Company Profile
