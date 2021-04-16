Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1,265,048 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DML. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.40.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$508,599. Insiders sold a total of 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

