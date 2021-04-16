Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.