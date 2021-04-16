Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.55. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 224,555 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $423,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,820 shares of company stock worth $648,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

