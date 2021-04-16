Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.55. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 224,555 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $423,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,820 shares of company stock worth $648,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit