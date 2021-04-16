F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Jeffrey Hewitt Buys 56 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £470.40 ($614.58).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 61 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £491.05 ($641.56).

Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 838 ($10.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 766.22. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 846.61 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 0.44%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

