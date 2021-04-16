FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Quiet Period To End on April 21st

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FTPAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

