Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.05 ($53.00).

FPE stock opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

