Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 14786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

