Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,187.66

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,187.66 ($15.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.94), with a volume of 11,364 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,229.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,187.66. The firm has a market cap of £305.50 million and a P/E ratio of 81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.